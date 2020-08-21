Catholic World News

Pontifical Academy to fight Mafia misuse of Marian devotion

August 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Marian International Academy has embarked on a program, in cooperation with the Italian government, to discourage a “deviant spirituality” that associates Marian devotion with the Mafia.

