Catholic World News

Turkey’s Erdogan converts old monastery into mosque

August 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the transformation of an old Christian monastery, currently used as a museum, into a mosque. Erdogan invoked the same law that he used to convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!