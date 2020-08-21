Catholic World News

Federal court backs community college professor who taught about Islamic terrorism

August 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has dismissed a lawsuit field by a student (Mohamed Sabra) and the Council on American Islamic Relations of Arizona against a professor (Dr. Nicholas Damask) and Maricopa County Community College. The student took offense at the content of the Islamic terrorism module in the professor’s online world politics course.

