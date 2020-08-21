Catholic World News

‘Joe Biden’s Catholic faith on display at Democratic convention’s final night’

August 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit magazine highlighted comments by Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), prayers by Sister Simone Campbell and Father James Martin, SJ, and a livestreamed Mass. “Help us to be a nation,” Father Martin prayed, “where every life is sacred, all people are loved, and all are welcome”—including “the LGBT teen who is bullied, the unborn child in the womb, the inmate on death row.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!