Catholic World News

Zimbabwe government escalates row with Church, summons papal nuncio to explain ‘insult’

August 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on NewZimbabwe.com

CWN Editor's Note: Zimbabwe’s bishops issued a pastoral letter criticizing the government’s human rights record. A cabinet minister said that the “government is compelled to directly engage the Vatican in order to ascertain whether or not such statements reflect the official attitudes of the Holy See towards Zimbabwe’s leadership, [or] whether they are merely views from [the] various individuals concerned.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!