Bishops’ pro-life chairman praises Trump administration for ensuring US global health assistance doesn’t promote abortion

August 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Trump administration deserves our praise for ensuring that US global health assistance funding actually promotes health and human rights, and doesn’t undermine them by promoting abortion,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS) said following the release of a State Department report. “Killing innocent and defenseless unborn children through abortion is not health care.”

