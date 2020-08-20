Catholic World News

Founder remains at Bose community despite Vatican directive

August 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The founder of the Bose ecumenical community has not complied with a Vatican directive to leave the monastery in northern Italy, a papal delegate reports. Enzo Bianchi, an Italian layman, had been ordered to separate himself from the community to ease the “toxic internal climate” that a Vatican investigation had found.

