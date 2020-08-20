Catholic World News

Christian groups join the new alliance in northeast Syria

August 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The “Front for peace and freedom” seeks to “to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis, to save the nation from the abyss in which it is sliding and from the dangers that threaten its very existence, while the Syrian regime clings to a military solution to survive.”

