Catholic World News

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada pays over $200K to resolve fraud claims

August 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on US Attorney's Office, District of Nevada

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic Charities’ employees who oversaw the Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs falsified records for the stipend recipients,” the Justice Department announced. “They also directed recipients to falsify records . . . When Catholic Charities executive management discovered the fraudulent actions of its employees, it voluntarily disclosed them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!