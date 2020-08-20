Catholic World News

New Zealand cardinal welcome details of Royal Commission’s abuse inquiry

August 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in Care has launched ten investigations, one of which is devoted to “abuse in the care of the Catholic Church.”

