Statue beheaded, devotional candles destroyed at Denver church

August 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is troubling to see the increased reports of vandalism at Catholic churches this summer, both across the county and in our archdiocese,” Archbishop Samuel Aquila said following the vandalism at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. “And it is extremely disturbing to see a statue at one of our local parishes desecrated in this manner.”

