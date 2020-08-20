Catholic World News

In openly criticizing Brazil’s president, 152 bishops spur anger, controversy

August 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops charged that “the current government system does not focus on the human person and the good of all, but on the uncompromising defense of the interests of an economy that kills.”

