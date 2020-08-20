Catholic World News
‘Architectural vandalism’: unannounced renovations by Neocatechumenal Way priests upset parishioners
August 20, 2020
» Continue to this story on Philadelphia Inquirer
CWN Editor's Note: Kiko Argüello and Carmen Hernández founded the Neocatechumenal Way in 1964.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!