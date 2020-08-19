Catholic World News

New Chinese bishops not all products of Vatican-Beijing accord

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Although five new bishops have been installed for the Catholic Church in China since the Vatican entered into an agreement with Beijing in September 2018, not all of those appointments were the result of the accord, writes Father Sergio Ticozzi for AsiaNews service. Several of the appointments had already been planned before the agreement was struck; each new bishop’s case has been unique.

