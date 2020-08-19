Catholic World News
5th priest in Alabama archdiocese tests positive for Covid
August 19, 2020
» Continue to this story on WKRG-TV
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Mobile announced three early cases in July.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
