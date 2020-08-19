Catholic World News

In England, archaeologist discovers a trove of Catholic items in Tudor manor house

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Members of Bedingfeld family lived in Oxburgh Hall and kept the faith during the Elizabethan era, hiding priests. The items were discovered under floorboards.

