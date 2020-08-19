Catholic World News

Sisters begin missionary work with migrants on Lesbos

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, Pope Francis visited the Greek island of Lesbos (Lesvos), to which thousands of refugees have fled (map). Blessed Giovanni Battista Scalabrini founded the Missionaries of St. Charles Borromeo (Scalabrinians) in 1887 to assist migrants and refugees.

