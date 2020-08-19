Catholic World News

Lay Catholic activist shot dead in the Philippines

August 19, 2020

Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “Farmers who fight a daily struggle live in a place that can only be described as hell on earth,” the activist, Zara Alvarez, said last year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

