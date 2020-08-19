Catholic World News

Indian bishop launches campaign for abducted Pakistani girl

August 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The 14-year-old Catholic girl’s family says she was abducted at gunpoint, forced to convert to Islam, and forced to marry her abductor. In Pakistan, the Lahore High Court upheld the marriage, even though the minimum marriage age is 16.

