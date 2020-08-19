Catholic World News

Judge halts HHS rule on ‘gender identity,’ ‘termination of pregnancy,’ and sex discrimination

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops praised the rule because it restored “the long-standing position of the federal government that discrimination on the basis of ‘sex’ means just that and does not refer to ‘termination of pregnancy’ nor ‘gender identity.’” Days later, however, the Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s prohibition of sex discrimination also prohibits discrimination based on “sexual orientation” and transgender status.

