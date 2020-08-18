Catholic World News

Columnist honors Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai: his godson

August 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Wall Street Journal columnist William McGurn lauds the courage and integrity of Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong entrepreneur who was arrested and charged with sedition under China’s tough new laws. Lai is a convert to Catholicism, who was baptized in 1997; McGurn is his godfather.

