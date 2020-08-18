Catholic World News

Just one priest to be ordained in Ireland this year

August 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Only one man is scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood in 2020 in all of Ireland’s 26 dioceses. The Irish Independent notes that there will be more bishops than priests ordained this year.

