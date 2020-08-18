Catholic World News

In new lawsuit, man alleges abuse by McCarrick

August 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A 53-year-old man alleges that Theodore McCarrick, then bishop of Metuchen (N.J.), groped him when he was serving as an altar boy. “I want the story told,” the man said. “I want the Church and those monsters to atone for what they’ve done.”

