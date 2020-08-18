Catholic World News

In Zimabwe, papal nuncio shows support for bishops in dispute with government

August 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Bulawayo 24 News

CWN Editor's Note: The nation’s information minister harshly criticized the bishops following a pastoral letter on human rights abuses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.