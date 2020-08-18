Catholic World News
In Zimabwe, papal nuncio shows support for bishops in dispute with government
August 18, 2020
» Continue to this story on Bulawayo 24 News
CWN Editor's Note: The nation’s information minister harshly criticized the bishops following a pastoral letter on human rights abuses.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!