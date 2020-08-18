Catholic World News

In Louisville, Catholics demand justice for Breonna Taylor

August 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Kurtz led the opening prayer of a march organized by Black Catholics for Justice. Three Louisville police officers fatally shot Taylor in March.

