Catholic World News

New Zealand: cardinal suspends public Mass, confessions

August 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Dew of Wellington announced that the public celebration of Mass will be suspended this past weekend. Although strict new regulations in New Zealand still allow for 100 people to assemble for Mass, the cardinal said that it “proved very difficult” to make appropriate arrangements. He also ordered priests not to hear confessions or take the Eucharist to the sick—although he said that priests could “make their own decision” about bringing the sacraments to those facing death.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!