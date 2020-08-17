Catholic World News

Father Martin to speak at Democratic convention

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father James Martin, SJ, an outspoken advocate for homosexuals, will deliver an invocation at the Democratic Party convention. Sister Simone Campbell, the head of the Network lobby, will also speak. Democratic Party leaders have also enlisted Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde of Washington, DC, who sharply criticized President Trump for his public appearance outside her cathedral after the building had been torched.

