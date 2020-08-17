Catholic World News

Nicaragua: government encourages Catholic festival that bishops closed

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Socrates Rene Sandigo of Leon said that an annual festival for the feast of the Assumption should be observed quietly because of the Covid epidemic. But the Nicaraguan government—which has consistently been at odds with the Catholic hierarchy—urged people to celebrate in the streets according to their usual custom.

