Catholic World News

Christ helped me avoid bitterness, Cardinal Pell says in new interview

August 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Weekly

CWN Editor's Note: “I had a regular prayer routine of the Breviary, meditation and I followed spiritual reading generally every day,” Cardinal Pell said. “And on Sunday I watched Mass For You At Home at the impossible hour of 6:00 in the morning. Then I watched the American evangelists Joseph Prince from California and Joel Osteen from Texas. And in my journal I’d make a theological critique of their efforts – but both of them are very fine preachers and they’ve got big followings.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!