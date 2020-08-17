Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Lebanon, Belarus at Sunday Angelus

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I continue to pray for Lebanon, and for other dramatic situations in the world that are causing people to suffer,” Pope Francis said on August 16. “My thought goes also to dear Belarus. I am following attentively the post-electoral situation in that nation and I call for dialogue, the rejection of violence and the respect for justice and the law. I entrust all Belarusians to the protection of the Madonna, Queen of Peace.”

