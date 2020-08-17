Catholic World News

For 3rd time, San Francisco officials reprimand archdiocese for violating Covid health orders

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has called for prayer and fasting for the restoration of unhindered public worship.

