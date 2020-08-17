Catholic World News

Papal appeal for prayer for Nigeria, dialogue over the Nile

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following his August 15 Angelus address, Pope Francis requested prayer “in particular for the population of the northern region of Nigeria, victim of violence and terrorist attacks.” He appealed to Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan to “continue on the path of dialogue” in the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

