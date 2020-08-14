Catholic World News

Cardinal calls for dialogue as Ethiopia experiences ‘climate of tension’

August 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Since 1999, Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel has led the Ethiopian Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

