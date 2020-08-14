Catholic World News

Vatican publishes book of Pope’s pandemic texts

August 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has also published an anthology of the Pope’s homilies preached during Italy’s lockdown.

