Pandemic forces India’s Catholics to adopt ‘Hindu’ cremations

August 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The fear about the burial of the COVID victims in the cemeteries and inhuman behavior in opposing it is painful,” said Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

