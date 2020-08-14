Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops appeal for unity ahead of election

August 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops are “urging free, just and impartial elections with the participation of all political parties and movements ... But they are conscious of irregularities, including the banning of political parties and the prevention of some candidates.”

