Iraq’s prime minister urges Christians to return home

August 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, head of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013, said that “the Church supports [Prime Minister Mustafa] Al-Kazemi’s steps towards achieving security and stability throughout Iraq.”

