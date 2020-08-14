Catholic World News

Seoul cardinal dedicates North Korean diocese to Our Lady of Fatima

August 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy Father promised to offer a special prayer for the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary on the day we dedicate the Pyongyang Diocese to the Holy Mother of Fatima,” said Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung of Seoul. “I hope that the day will come soon when we will be able to share with our North Korean brothers and sisters the joy of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.”

