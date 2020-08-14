Catholic World News

New Zealand’s bishops report fake election statement to electoral commission

August 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on NZ Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: The nation’s bishops denounced “a false statement circulating widely online that claims they are urging Catholics to vote for the New Conservative political party,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!