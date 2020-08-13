Catholic World News

Pakistan: Christian man is murdered for living in a Muslim neighborhood

August 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “This case is a clear violation of human rights, and an unlawful act, so it cannot be allowed to go unpunished,” said Bishop Joseph Arshad, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!