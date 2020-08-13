Catholic World News

Nigerian singer sentenced to death for blasphemy

August 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: “States across Muslim-majority northern Nigeria use both secular law and Sharia law, which does not apply to non-Muslims,” the report notes. “Protesters had burnt down [the singer’s] family home and gathered outside the headquarters of the Islamic police, known as the Hisbah, demanding action against him.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!