Police arrest elderly Indonesian Catholic for blasphemy

August 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Apollinaris Darmawan, 70, is a convert from Islam to Catholicism; he lives in the province of West Java (map), which is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian. After he allegedly said, “Islam is not a religion but a heretical teaching that silences and uncivilizes its people,” local Muslims “dragged him into the street and stripped him before police came to his rescue and took him into custody.”

