French Catholics recall anniversary of Father Hamel’s slaying

August 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Rouen has concluded its inquiry for the beatification cause of the Servant of God Jacques Hamel, the 85-year-old priest who was slain in 2016 by two Muslim extremists as he was celebrating Mass.

