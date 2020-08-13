Catholic World News

‘This is the worst time to cause a new crisis,’ Peru’s bishops say

August 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The nation “is experiencing times of suffering and pain due to the pandemic,” the bishops said in a statement. “This is the worst time to provoke a new crisis ... The political class must put aside the differences they can have and rise to current circumstances.”

