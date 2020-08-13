Catholic World News

Pope asks for Mary’s intercession to overcome pandemic

August 13, 2020

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis also recalled the Blessed Mother’s role in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw (Encyclopaedia Britannica article), also known as the “miracle on the Vistula.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

