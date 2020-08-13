Catholic World News

KY Catholic schools will return to in-person learning, despite governor’s recommendation

August 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Lexington Herald-Leader

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic schools in Kentucky are not following Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to delay in-person learning until late September,” according to the report. “They will start face-to-face instruction next week amid statewide upheaval over how to reopen.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!