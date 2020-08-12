Catholic World News

‘Philadelphia Statement’ decries lack of civility in public debate

August 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Common decency and free speech are being dismantled,” warn a group of American conservative intellectual leaders in a statement protesting the trend to demonize political opponents. The “Philadelphia Statement” backs the desire for American “to be a nation in which we and our fellow citizens... can speak their minds and honor their deepest convictions without fear of punishment and retaliation.”

