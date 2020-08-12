Catholic World News

Pandemic shows need for fraternal charity, Pope says

August 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on August 12, Pope Francis encouraged the faithful to ask “the Lord to give us eyes attentive to our brothers and sisters, especially those who are suffering.” He said that the Covid pandemic “has highlighted how vulnerable and interconnected everyone is,” and should renew the commitment of Christians to protecting human dignity.

