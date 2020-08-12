Catholic World News

South Dakota bishop reinstates Sunday obligation

August 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Donald DeGrood of Sioux Falls has announced that as of August 17, most Catholics will no longer be dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. The dispensation remains effective for “those at increased risk for severe illness and those responsible for their care.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!