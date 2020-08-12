Catholic World News

Chinese diocese: priests must have state recognition

August 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Shanghai diocese has issued a directive that any priest presiding at prayers in a funeral home should furnish proof that the government recognizes his ministry. The rule effectively ensures that priests of the “underground” Catholic Church will be excluded. Although the policy was apparently set by the government, the fact that the directive came from diocesan officials deepens division between the “official” and “underground” clergy.

